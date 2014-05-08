Do butcher shops intimidate you? Faced by cut after cut of meat, it can seem like the options are endless.

5 Questions Your Butcher Wishes You Would Ask

Ali Rosen is the host and founder of Potluck Video, a food and drink website that takes you behind the culinary scene with celebrity chefs, restaurateurs, producers, mixologists and more.

But navigating is easy — all you have to do is ask the right questions. Start by telling your butcher what kind of meal you are hoping to make so that he or she can suggest the right cut, says chef Elliott Lopez of NYY Steak, a steakhouse that has been frequented by celebrities like Kris Jenner, Catherine-Zeta Jones and Christina Milian.

“You should always ask questions to your butcher,” Lopez says. “You should never be afraid to talk to any of the vendors you buy food from.”

Your butcher can also suggest the right portion size and can help with extras, like trimming your meat, Lopez says.

For all of Lopez’s tips to make you a pro at the butcher, watch the video below.