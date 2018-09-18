Potbelly Is Giving Out Free Sandwiches This Week—Here's How to Get One

Grab a friend because Potbelly is hosting one amazing deal.

On Tuesday, Sept. 18 and Wednesday, Sept. 19, the sandwich shop is offering its Perks Members a free sandwich when they purchase another one.

The restaurant chain recently announced two new pulled pork sandwiches — classic or spicy —making it the perfect excuse for a lunch date.

Potbelly also offers an assortment of other sandwiches including a turkey club, Italian, Mediterranean, smoked ham and even PB&J.

RELATED: Everywhere You Can Get Free Burgers for National Cheeseburger Day

WATCH: Five-Ingredient Fettuccine with Butternut Squash Alfredo

But free sandwiches aren’t the only deal happening this week.

Several restaurants, including Sonic, Red Robin, and BurgerFi, are offering cheeseburger discounts on Tuesday in honor of National Cheeseburger Day.

RELATED: Heinz ‘Mayochup’ Has Arrived for Those Who Can’t Decide Between Condiments

Wendy’s is extending its celebration with a deal that lasts nearly an entire month. Anyone with the Wendy’s mobile app can get a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger every remaining day in September, with the purchase of any other item ordered via the app.