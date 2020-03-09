Postmates Announces New Food Delivery Option in Response to Coronavirus

Image zoom Postmates

The coronavirus outbreak hasn’t stopped people from ordering takeout, but Postmates is hoping to make the process safer with the introduction of non-contact delivery.

On Friday, the food delivery service announced the new option in a blog post on their website. Customers can now specify how they would like to receive deliveries — meeting delivery drivers at the door, curbside, or non-contact where the food is simply left at the door.

“We know there are always people who, for health and other reasons, might prefer a non-contact delivery experience and we believe this will provide customers with that option,” Postmates said on their website. Users will receive a notification update when they open the app, but can select their preferred method of drop-off at checkout.

The grocery delivery service Instacart also rolled out a non-contact delivery option. The option is labeled under “leave at my door delivery” in the app.

The non-contact options on these delivery services have become available as the number of cases has increased in the United States.

The CDC has advised Americans to prepare for some disruption to their lives as widespread measures such as school closures are being taken to avoid large-scale infections.

Worldwide, there are about 112,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus — most of them in China. About 3,900 people have died.

There were 566 confirmed cases in the U.S., as of Monday morning, and 22 people have died.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the CDC encourages maintaining basic forms of hygiene including careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.