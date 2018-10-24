Post Malone Spent More Than $40,000 on Postmates in the Past Year—These Are His Go-To Orders

Post Malone is no stranger to ordering delivery.

According to Postmates, the 23-year-old rapper spent more than $40,000 on the delivery app in the past year on nearly 3,000 items with 660 orders in 52 different cities nationwide. The company named him the “#1 most dedicated customer” on their blog, The Receipt.

Malone’s go-to spots include Ralph’s, Burger King, KFC, Petco, GameStop and CVS.

He shared some of his very specific requests from each place with PEOPLE, including his favorite Chick-fil-A order: “Three spicy chicken sandwiches, plain, no pickles. I get three because if the middle isn’t well done enough, I just eat the perimeter,” he says.

Malone previously added to his $40,000 tab by ordering $850 worth of items for a party, like cigarettes, orange juice, cranberry cocktail juice, wine, beer, ice, vodka and Solo Cups. His only regret was not adding a lighter to his cart. “We ordered all that and didn’t have a lighter,” he says.

The “Better Now” singer had a few unique deliveries as well, including calcium crickets (for his bearded dragon) and latex gloves (so he could have another tattoo put on).

Earlier this month, Malone took Jimmy Fallon to Olive Garden—his favorite restaurant. Next, Malone wants to show the Tonight Show host how to order at two more of his beloved spots.

“I think he needs a little Chick-fil-A in his life,” Malone says. “Or TGI Friday’s for the motz sticks.”