Real Housewives All Stars Celebrate Having 'Work Done' in Epic New Music Video for Fiber One

The stars of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise have never been shy about the work they’ve had done. And now, they’re singing about it!

To help launch Fiber One’s new reworked line of soft-baked bars and brownies, the food brand staged an epic Housewives crossover— bringing together Porsha Williams (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Melissa Gorga (Real Housewives of New Jersey), and Sonja Morgan (Real Housewives of New York City) to record a new song, “Work Done.”

“Always getting work done / tweak it to perfection,” they sing in the catchy dance tune, with a nod and a wink to the plastic surgery they’ve had in the past. “Getting work done / keep up if you can!”

As if that weren’t enough, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and Morgan’s RHONY cast mate Dorinda Medley got in on the action, making cameos in the video released on Monday.

“Make it nice,” Medley, 54, says in the clip, set in a factory where the Housewives — all in matching jumpsuits — sing and dance as a cast of extras blow up balloon lips and iron out wrinkled sheets.

She’s not the only one quoting her famous Housewives catchphrase. “That’s my opinion,” Judge, 51, screams at one point, a callback to one of her most infamous reunion lines.

“Work Done” is the first time Morgan, 55, has stepped into the studio to record a song.

Gorga, 40, has released multiple songs before, including 2012’s dance track “On Display.” Williams, meanwhile, dropped an R&B ballad called “Flatline” in 2014.

Williams also recently gave birth to her first child, daughter Pilar Jhena, on March 22. She and the rest of her Housewives filmed the Fiber One video in late June, days before many of them united again at the New York City Pride Parade.

The video is part of a marketing campaign for Fiber One, who has made some changes to its products.

Their soft-baked bars and brownies are now only 70 calories, 5g net carbs and 2g of sugar. They’re available in a variety of flavors, including chocolate fudge brownie, birthday cake brownie, mint fudge brownie, lemon brownie, chocolate chip brownie, and cinnamon coffee cake brownie.

A series of low-carb, low-calorie chewy and protein bars are also included in the brand’s new line.