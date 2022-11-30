Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia

With two weddings comes two cakes!

After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday.

The cake at the American reception soared high in the air — and it was so tall that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, needed to slice it with a sword. She spoke with PEOPLE ahead of the wedding and shared details on the over-the-top confection. "For the cake at the American ceremony, it's so tall that I'm going to have to use a sword to cut it," she said, adding with a laugh, "If extra was a bride, it'd be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra."

Each tier was decorated in different gold patterns and delicate sugar flowers lined some of the layers. To make the "absolutely gorgeous" cake their own, the middle tier featured two letter Gs and "Guobadia" in honor of the couple's last name and union.

While definitely shorter, the cake at their Nigerian wedding was still stunning. Made up of six smaller tiers, it was adorned with gold embellishments. "The cake for the Nigerian wedding, it will be a traditional Benin Kingdom cake," Williams told PEOPLE ahead of the big day. "So it's very, very different."

The Bravo star and Nigerian-born businessman, 58, had a packed house at their American ceremony and reception held at the St. Regis Atlanta. The day began at a Methodist church filled with 350 guests, including fellow Housewives stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora and Cynthia Bailey. Comedian Rickey Smiley, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Karlie Redd, Married to Medicine's Quad Webb, Basketball Wives' Jennifer Williams and musician T.I. and wife Tiny Harris were also in attendance.

As Williams walked down the aisle in a white lace Frida ballgown with her brother Hosea Williams III, singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard sang "For Every Mountain" with a gospel choir and 40-piece orchestra.

"I definitely want the Lord to be in the place," Williams told PEOPLE ahead of her nuptials. "I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I'm from the south, so I love being in church. I've never been married in a church, and Simon's never been married in a church, so it's going to be a new experience for both of us."

Williams and Guobadia's Friday ceremony was all about celebrating the couple's shared Nigerian ancestry. At the Four Seasons Atlanta, they were joined by 250 guests.

Ever since they announced their engagement in May 2021 after one month of dating, Williams said she knew she wanted to honor Guobadia's culture at their wedding. (Guobadia grew up in the Benin City of the Edo State of Nigeria.)

"I looked up different things about an Edo bride, about the Benin culture, about their ceremonies, just so that I would not be totally green," she said. "I wanted to make sure that I was as respectful as possible because I didn't want to not do anything that wasn't within tradition, within their culture. So I had to be very, very serious, and I was very adamant that each detail was going to be authentic to their culture. I learned a lot."

As to what she's most excited for about married life, Williams said it's getting to officially call Guobadia her "husband."

"It's just going to be like, 'My husband, my husband, my husband,'" said Williams, who was previously married. "I'm going to irritate everyone! It's our last marriage, okay? We belong together. That is it. It's a blessing to be able to find your person. It doesn't happen often."