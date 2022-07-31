Pork Chops With Shallots & Blistered Grapes
As the grapes roast in the oven, they burst and release their juices—creating a thick, naturally sweet sauce that pairs perfectly with the flavorful bone-in pork.
Credit: Jennifer Causey
Ingredients
- ½ garlic head
- 5 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 4 bone-in pork loin chops (2 lbs. total)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- 1 lb. seedless red grapes, stemmed
- 2 shallots, thinly sliced
- Balsamic vinegar, for serving
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Place half of the garlic head on a sheet of foil; drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Wrap, and roast until soft, 45 minutes. Squeeze cloves out from skins, and mash. Sprinkle pork with salt, pepper and sugar. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add 2 chops; cook until golden brown, 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and cover. Repeat process with 1 tablespoon oil and remaining 2 chops. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in skillet. Add grapes; cook over medium-high heat, stirring, until grapes burst, 4 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon oil, shallots and 2 teaspoons mashed garlic; cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes. Top pork with grapes, and drizzle with vinegar.