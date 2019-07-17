Popsicle Teases Return of Double Popsicles After Justin Bieber Says He 'Needs Those Back!'

The two-in-one pops were reportedly discontinued years ago for being too messy
Keep your cool — one of the most popular frozen treats of all time may be staging a comeback, and it’s all thanks to Justin Bieber.
The singer took to Twitter back in May to ask a question on many people’s minds: Whatever happened to Popsicle’s Double Pops?
“Talking with @scooterbraun and we just realized we can’t find double stick popsicles!! This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back!” he wrote, along with a picture of the classic treat.
Braun, his manager, also weighed in, writing on Instagram, “Tonight @justinbieber mentioned to me they don’t sell double stick popsicles anymore. I couldn’t believe it. But after searching amazon and other websites I found the game had changed. Single stick popsicles is all I found. This is an outrage!!! We need double stick back!!! HELP!”
Popsicle was quick to offer aid, responding to Bieber’s tweet with a message that told the star, “We’ll see what we can do” regarding his beloved dessert.
Two months later, it seems Popsicle has made good on its offer.
The company announced a social media campaign this week that revealed they’ve made a limited batch of Double Pops, but will market them to the masses if their tweet gets 100,000 retweets.
“A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in?” the tweet read.
Popsicle added that they’d let fans know the results on Tuesday, July 23.
The tweet has so far gotten 16,000 retweets – Bieber included! – and has drawn excitement from fans for whom the popsicle holds a special place in their hearts.
“I’m 67, my grandma used to give us money to get them from the tiny corner store – such a lovely memory you brought back to me!” one user wrote.
Added another, “GUYS CAN Y’ALL DO YOUR DAMN JOB AND RETWEET THE DAMN TWEET STOP BEING TO LAZY I WANT MY POPSICLE.”
Popsicle introduced Twin Stick Popsicles during the Great Depression, when they’d sell them for a nickel as a way of helping cash-strapped families get two for the price of one.
It’s unclear when they were discontinued, but a 1987 New York Times article notes that the company stopped selling them in 1986 because moms found them “messy” and were “just tired of cleaning up.”