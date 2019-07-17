Popsicle Teases Return of Double Popsicles After Justin Bieber Says He 'Needs Those Back!'

Image zoom Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Keep your cool — one of the most popular frozen treats of all time may be staging a comeback, and it’s all thanks to Justin Bieber.

The singer took to Twitter back in May to ask a question on many people’s minds: Whatever happened to Popsicle’s Double Pops?

“Talking with @scooterbraun and we just realized we can’t find double stick popsicles!! This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back!” he wrote, along with a picture of the classic treat.

Braun, his manager, also weighed in, writing on Instagram, “Tonight @justinbieber mentioned to me they don’t sell double stick popsicles anymore. I couldn’t believe it. But after searching amazon and other websites I found the game had changed. Single stick popsicles is all I found. This is an outrage!!! We need double stick back!!! HELP!”

Popsicle was quick to offer aid, responding to Bieber’s tweet with a message that told the star, “We’ll see what we can do” regarding his beloved dessert.

We can’t Beliebe you’re a fan 😉 We’ll see what we can do for you and @scooterbraun. Who else misses our original Double Pop? pic.twitter.com/uSV8Z9H4X9 — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) May 22, 2019

Two months later, it seems Popsicle has made good on its offer.

The company announced a social media campaign this week that revealed they’ve made a limited batch of Double Pops, but will market them to the masses if their tweet gets 100,000 retweets.

“A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in?” the tweet read.

A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in? RT this tweet & we’ll alert you on 7/23 with the results. #BringBackTheDouble pic.twitter.com/lAPrsuUWcO — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 16, 2019

Popsicle added that they’d let fans know the results on Tuesday, July 23.

The tweet has so far gotten 16,000 retweets – Bieber included! – and has drawn excitement from fans for whom the popsicle holds a special place in their hearts.

“I’m 67, my grandma used to give us money to get them from the tiny corner store – such a lovely memory you brought back to me!” one user wrote.

Added another, “GUYS CAN Y’ALL DO YOUR DAMN JOB AND RETWEET THE DAMN TWEET STOP BEING TO LAZY I WANT MY POPSICLE.”

Popsicle introduced Twin Stick Popsicles during the Great Depression, when they’d sell them for a nickel as a way of helping cash-strapped families get two for the price of one.

It’s unclear when they were discontinued, but a 1987 New York Times article notes that the company stopped selling them in 1986 because moms found them “messy” and were “just tired of cleaning up.”