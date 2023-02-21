Eating Poppy Seed Baked Goods Could Impact Drug Tests, Warns Department of Defense

The Department of Defense is warning military service members to ax poppy seed bagels and muffins from their diet.

In a memo dated Feb. 17, Under Secretary of Defense Gilbert R. Cisneros, Jr., wrote recent data suggests that certain poppy seed varieties might have higher codeine contamination than previously reported which could cause codeine-positive urinalysis and undermine "the Department's ability to identify illicit drug use."

"Concerns with poppy seeds and drug testing are not new," Cisneros said.

Because poppy seeds are sourced from the poppy plant, a commercial crop cultivated by the pharmaceutical and food industries, they could be contaminated by morphine and codeine during harvest, according to the Department of Defense memo.

The Department of Defense said it uses drug testing cutoffs to distinguish between morphine and codeine use and poppy seed ingestion, but because of the higher codeine contamination, it could wreak havoc on drug testing in the military.

"Substance misuse by Service members is a safety and readiness issue, and the Department remains vigilant in addressing new products and sources that could impact drug testing," the DOD said.

The Pentagon became aware of issues with poppy seeds in 2022, Navy Cdr. Nicole Schwegman, a Department of Defense spokeswoman, told USA Today. Schwegman said the department has contracted with an independent laboratory to test codeine and morphine contamination in several brands. That analysis led to the warning from Cisneros, USA Today said.

It's unclear how many military tests have been affected by poppy seeds, but Schwegman told the news outlet the Pentagon is reviewing codeine-only positive drug tests dating back to 2019.

"The amount of poppy seeds consumed, concentration of codeine detected in urine and time of consumption relative to the drug test are also important factors," Schwegman told the publication. "As we gather more information, we will reassess and update as appropriate."

According to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, poppy seeds don't contain morphine but seeds can become coated by, or absorb, opium abstract during harvesting. Opium is a milky substance extracted, along with the poppy seeds, after all of the petals fall off.

Research shows that morphine and codeine can be detected in urine up to 48 hours after ingesting a poppy seed from pastries, according to the agency.

The amount of morphine residue left on seeds depends on how well the poppy seed was cleaned and processed, which according to the Anti-Doping Agency depends on the country of origin.

The most conservative approach, according to the agency, is to avoid eating poppy seeds a few days before and during competition.