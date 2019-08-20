Popeyes Hilariously Starts a Feud with Chick-fil-A Over the Best Chicken Sandwich & Wendy's Joins in

Image zoom Chicken sandwiches Courtesy Chick-fil-a, Courtesy Popeye's, Courtesy Wendy's

The Chicken Wars have begun!

Popeyes and Chick-fil-A are in a Twitter feud over which fast-food chain has the best chicken sandwich, and now even Wendy’s has a wing in the fight.

It all began on Monday, when Popeyes’ Twitter account sent out a “y’all good?” tweet in response to a tweet Chick-fil-A had posted about its original chicken sandwich, which read, “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original.”

The Louisiana kitchen released a new chicken sandwich earlier this month, and it appeared that Chick-fil-A’s tweet on Monday was in response to Popeyes newest offering (Chick-fil-A, of course, touts itself as the inventor of the original chicken sandwich).

Later on Monday, Wendy’s stepped into the fray by tweeting a photo of its own chicken sandwich, along with the caption, “Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich.”

Popeyes shortly after clapped back, suggesting that Wendy’s was just looking for some attention.

“Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits,” Popeyes tweeted. “Cause y’all looking thirsty.”

Wendy’s barbed back to get the last word in, tweeting, “lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes.”

While the fast-food brands are currently at odds, some of America’s biggest chains have made nice in the past.

Last year, a Burger King in Massachusetts asked its neighboring Wendy’s to prom — and “she said yes!”

“Ok, but don’t get handsy and we have to be home by 10,” Wendy’s hilariously replied on Twitter at the time.

Burger King later tweeted back at its fellow fast-food purveyor, saying, “Let’s aim for king and queen of prom.”