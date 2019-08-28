Popeyes Reveals They've Sold Out of Their Chicken Sandwich But Pinky Swears It'll Be Back 'for Good'

Image zoom Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Courtesy Popeyes

If you haven’t already tried Popeyes’ famed chicken sandwich, we’ve got some bad news — it’s sold out everywhere.

On Tuesday, the beloved fast-food chain revealed the devastating news on Twitter, writing, “Y’all. we love that you love The Sandwich,” alongside a video compilation of dozens of people enjoying the new food menu item.

The clip also included footage of the many lines that wrapped around the fast food chain all over the country — as well as a clip of of the sandwich being sold on eBay for over $7,000.

“Unfortunately, we’re sold out (for now),” Popeyes wrote in the caption, adding in the video that they “pinky swear” it’ll be back.

The announcement comes less than a month after Popeyes launched the new food item on Aug. 12.

“It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support,” Popeyes spokesperson Dara Schopp tells PEOPLE.

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations,” Schopp explains, before adding, “Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory.”

As a result, there are no more sandwiches to sell.

However, Schopp says the eatery is working “tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

Popeyes first introduced the sandwich on Twitter, sharing a photo of it alongside a vivid description.

“Chicken. Brioche. Pickles. New. Sandwich. Popeyes. Nationwide. So. Good. Forgot. How. Speak. In. Complete. Sandwiches. I mean, sentences.”

Since it’s release, celebrities and everyday people have raved over the sandwich on social media.

On Monday, Jimmy Kimmel revealed even toddlers know how good the trend is by sharing a photo of his 2-year-old son William John, a.k.a. “Billy,” diving into the elusive sandwich.

Little Billy looks hesitantly at the camera in the first photo as he takes a bite of the sandwich, which could lead Kimmel’s followers to believe he may not have decided how he feels about it at first.

But in the second snapshot shared by the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 51, on Monday night, his son’s excited facial expression says it all.

“Even 2 yr olds can’t resist the #popeyeschickensandwich,” Kimmel captioned the cute post.

Billy’s chow fest came one day after Gayle King lamented on Instagram that she and her nephew Cameron Harrison had gone on a quest to find the sandwich, to no avail — after over a dozen tries.

“We are SO psyched today nephew @cameronharrison6 ready to taste THEEE CHICKEN sandwich @popeyeslouisianakitchen,” King, 64, wrote on an Instagram selfie of the pair outside a Popeyes in New York.

The journalist then encouraged her followers to swipe to the next photo of a sign revealing the location was sold out. It read, ” … Be Back Soon! … We apologize that this location is out of Chicken Sandwiches.”

“Whomp whomp,” added King, explaining that the pair had visited 15 locations without any luck. “How do you run out of that sandwich on SUNDAY???!!!! May need therapy to recover.”

The popularity of the chicken sandwich heightened after what’s being called #ChickenWars on social media.

It started on Aug. 19, when Popeyes’ Twitter account sent a “Y’all good?” tweet in response to a tweet Chick-fil-A had posted about its original chicken sandwich, which read, “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original.”

Wendy’s then got in on the action by tweeting a photo of its own chicken sandwich alongside the text, “Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich.”