Popeyes' Sold-Out Chicken Sandwich Is Coming Back Next Month: Report

Image zoom Courtesy Popeyes

Guess who’s (almost) back, back again? The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.

The fast food company’s beloved sub — which sold out just two weeks after it was first introduced — is staging a comeback. According to Bloomberg, it’s very soon, too. The outlet reports that Sun Holdings Inc., a franchisee company with around 150 Popeyes locations in its portfolio, will put the sandwich back on the menu in early November.

Sun Holdings Inc.’s CEO Guillermo Perales told Bloomberg that because the first time around they “weren’t ready” to satisfy the demand, they plan to hire an additional 400 employees this time. He also added that the restaurants might dedicate two employees per location to making the sandwiches themselves.

RELATED: Popeyes Hilariously Starts a Feud with Chick-fil-A Over the Best Chicken Sandwich & Wendy’s Joins in

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

Popeyes’ parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc, has not yet confirmed the date of the official relaunch, but reassured customers that the sandwich would be coming back: “As soon as we’re ready to announce a date, we will let the world know!” they said in a statement.

Need a refresher on what all the fuss is about? Back in August, Popeyes announced the debut of its first nationwide chicken sandwich. Chick-fil-A and the Louisiana kitchen were feuding on Twitter over who had the best chicken sandwich, launching the #ChickenWars. Celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel tweeted out photos of their children eating the sandwich, while others documented how they had to wait in line starting at 5 a.m. just to get one. Gayle King couldn’t get her hands on one after calling 15 locations.

Image zoom Courtesy Popeyes

WATCH: How to Make the Perfect Fried Chicken Sandwich from the Institute of Culinary Education

When the sandwich was sold out nearly everywhere, Popeyes tried to soften the blow by encouraging customers to bring their own bun till they could bring back the sandwich “for good.”

In the meantime, they’ve dropped other new menu items like their Voodoo Tenders. The classic crispy chicken strips are drizzled in a Sweet Chili Voodoo Sauce and topped with chives. They’re available as part of a $5 combo box, which comes along with the choice of a signature side and a buttermilk biscuit.