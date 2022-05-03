Popeyes Releases New Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

After the wild success of their first chicken sandwich in August 2019, Popeyes is dropping the newest iteration with a spicy twist

Popeyes is ready to break the internet (again!) with another chicken sandwich.

On Tuesday, the chicken restaurant released a limited-edition buffalo ranch chicken sandwich nationwide.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Their iconic, hand-battered chicken, brioche bun and pickles are elevated with some saucy additions. The buffalo ranch chicken sandwich (starting at $4.99) combines a creamy buttermilk ranch and a zesty buffalo sauce.

"Two years ago, our chicken sandwich reintroduced the world to our chicken mastery, and we have not stopped innovating since. We have a lot of fun experimenting with new flavors in our test kitchen, and this buffalo ranch chicken sandwich is one I'm especially excited to bring to our guests," Sami Siddiqui, the president of Popeyes North America, said in a statement.

Popeyes first released their chicken sandwich in August 2019 and was met with immediate enthusiasm. The popularity only grew with what was being called #ChickenWars. It started on Aug. 19, when Popeyes' Twitter account sent a "Y'all good?" tweet in response to a tweet Chick-fil-A had posted about its original chicken sandwich, which read, "Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original."

Wendy's then got in on the action by tweeting a photo of its own chicken sandwich alongside the text, "Y'all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich."

Then in October 2021, customers could spice up their Popeyes Chicken Sandwich or chicken nuggets with Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce — a sweet and bold sauce with a hint of spice, inspired by Megan's sassy personality, according to a press release.

Megan and Popeyes also released a line of co-branded merchandise dubbed "Thee Heat." The collaborative items include bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys.