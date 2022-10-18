Lifestyle Food Popeyes' Pre-Cooked Thanksgiving Cajun-Style Turkey Is Back Again for the 21st Year The popular Thanksgiving main from Popeyes is slow-cooked and then flash-fried By Antonia DeBianchi Antonia DeBianchi Instagram Twitter Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 18, 2022 11:34 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Popeyes Popeyes Cajun-style turkey is back! The Thanksgiving offering is a popular staple that has been around for over two decades, starting in 2001 when the menu item was officially introduced. To make holiday hosting even easier, the Cajun-style turkey comes pre-cooked, so all customers have to do is thaw it and then heat it thoroughly. Marinated with Popeyes' Louisiana-style seasoning blend, the bird is slow-roasted and subsequently flash-fried. Available for preorder starting Oct. 18, Popeyes hopes to make Turkey Day a bit less stressful with the ready-to-go turkey that can either be picked up at local restaurants or delivered. While their turkey is the main event, Popeyes is also offering quintessential Thanksgiving sides, including mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and biscuits. Popeyes Is Selling Fried Chicken for 59 Cents In Honor of Their 50th Anniversary Popeye's This summer, the fast food company celebrated its 50th anniversary — and gave fans a real treat. Popeyes offered a throwback deal for the signature fried chicken that gave the fast food chain its popularity a half-century ago. Locations sold two pieces of the popular bone-in-chicken for just 59 cents, the same price it sold for back in 1972. RELATED GALLERY: All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints Earlier this year, Popeyes dropped another limited-edition treat for chicken sandwich-obsessed fans. In May, the 50-year-old brand released a buffalo ranch chicken sandwich nationwide. Elevating their signature hand-battered chicken and brioche bun, the new menu item had a spicy twist. The buffalo ranch chicken sandwich included a mix of creamy buttermilk ranch and a zesty buffalo sauce.