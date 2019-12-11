Popeyes Is Now Selling Chicken Sandwich Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Image zoom

The Popeyes chicken sandwich is officially the gift that keeps on giving. Seriously though, we’re not sure when it’s going to stop.

The fast-food item went instantly viral after its debut in August, selling out after only two weeks and causing the chain to pull it off all of its menus in order to increase supply and staffing. It was re-released two months later and is now a permanent fixture on the menu.

Now just in time for the holidays, the chain is the latest brand to debut a limited-edition “ugly Christmas sweater” and — you guessed it — it’s sandwich-themed. They teamed up with UglyChristmasSweater.com to create the festive holiday look, which you can order for $45 starting today. And we’re expecting the sweater to sell out pretty quickly, just like the sandwich did.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Says Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Is ‘Not Worth the Hype’

Image zoom

Popeyes also recently joined in on the fun surrounding a banana that was duct-taped to a wall at a Miami Beach Art Fair and sold for $120,000 to a private art collector. The fruit “artwork” was widely mocked on social media and eventually got eaten by a Georgian performance artist named David Datuna, who told PEOPLE, “It was delicious…I asked the gallery for another, and they said no. I’m not sorry with what I did. I’m happy.”

Most people probably don’t realize that while the banana is the initial duct-tape piece that received attention, a Popeyes sandwich taped to another white canvas is also included in the famous art festival. It was officially named “The Sandwich” and is listed at $120,003.99. It is described on Instagram as mixed media consisting of a “toasted brioche bun, two pickles, fried chicken, mayo, duct tape on canvas.”

Don’t eat the art. Even though it’s delicious. Go see our masterpiece “The Sandwich” at @Sanpaulgallery for #ArtBasel. Toasted brioche bun, two pickles, fried chicken, mayo, duct tape on canvas. $120,003.99 🤩 🎨 pic.twitter.com/xzpc7Jttsk — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) December 7, 2019

According to Fox News, all profits from the sale of The Sandwich will go towards the Popeyes Foundation, a “non-profit organization that helps communities with food and support in times of need.” So far, apparently, at least one person is interested in buying the piece.

“Don’t eat the art. Even though it’s delicious. Go see our masterpiece ‘The Sandwich’ at @SanPaulgallery for #ArtBasel,” the chain tweeted.

RELATED: Popeyes’ Sold-Out Chicken Sandwich Is Officially Coming Back

Image zoom Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock

Need a refresher on the chicken sandwich mayhem? After it was released in August, people went absolutely nuts. Chick-fil-A and the Popeyes even feuded on Twitter over who had the best sandwich, launching the #ChickenWars. Celebrities like Gayle King scrambled to get their hands on one, and others documented how they had to wait in line starting at 5 a.m. just to get one.

WATCH: How to Make the Perfect Fried Chicken Sandwich from the Institute of Culinary Education

After the sandwich was re-released in November, the lines were out the door once again. Popeyes reportedly hired hundreds of additional employees and even planned to dedicate two employees per location to making the sandwiches themselves.

Other celebrities like Justin Bieber claimed it wasn’t worth the hype, while tennis champion Serena Williams celebrated her 2-year wedding anniversary with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian by trying the newly-restocked menu item.