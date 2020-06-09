Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Tenders All Month Long

To celebrate the warmer, summer months, Popeyes is offering a deal for all of June that you probably won't want to pass up.

The fried chicken chain is offering a free three-piece chicken tenders box when you spend a minimum of $10 through the Popeyes app. The deal is running now through the end of the month, so you have a while to grab some tenders.(If you spend more than $15 on your order you can get free delivery as well.)

In addition to the free food, Popeyes recently added Buffalo Ranch Chicken Tenders to their menu. The tenders are marinated in their classic seasonings and drizzled with a fresh buffalo ranch sauce to add a spicy, creamy flavor.

Image zoom Popeyes

A combo meal is only $5 and includes three of the Buffalo Ranch Tenders, your choice of side, a biscuit, and more of Popeyes' buttermilk ranch sauce.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company's head of culinary innovation, Amy Alarcon, also recently shared the secret behind their chicken.

The difference between a mediocre and an incredible chicken is all in the marinade, says Alarcon. “One of the hallmarks of Popeyes' chicken is the amount of flavor we get from marination, whether it’s a sandwich fillet, a piece of fried chicken, or a tender,” Alarcon revealed in an interview with Forbes. “It’s all been seasoned and allowed to sit for at least 12 hours to add maximum flavor. I find myself doing this at home all the time too and chicken is the perfect canvas.”

Alarcon's number most important ingredient is buttermilk, along with an array of hot sauces and whatever she has in her spice cabinet.