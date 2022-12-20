Popeyes Is Bringing Back BOGO Chicken Sandwiches for the Rest of the Year

From Dec. 19 through Jan. 1, customers can buy one chicken sandwich combo and get another sandwich free

By
Published on December 20, 2022 05:11 PM
A chicken sandwich from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is shown on May 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicken prices have risen sharply this year as suppliers struggle to keep up with demand, fueled in part, by the popularity of new chicken offerings from fast-food restaurants
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty

Popeyes chicken sandwiches are the gift that keep on giving this holiday season.

Following the chicken chain's popular Cyber Monday deal, customers can once again score BOGO chicken sandwiches.

From Dec. 19 through Jan. 1, Popeyes fans can order one chicken sandwich combo and get a chicken sandwich (either blackened, regular or spicy) for free. All you have to do is place the order online or through the Popeyes app. The offer is valid only for mobile order pick-up or delivery.

The restaurant's blackened chicken sandwich is a new take on the brand's iconic, hand-battered chicken sandwich. It sets itself apart from Popeyes' regular and spicy sandwiches in a big way: it's completely breading-free.

Popeyes Unveils Its New Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich. Popeyes

To create the Cajun-inspired sandwich, Popeyes marinates whole chicken breasts for 12 hours. Once cooked, the Cajun and Creole-seasoned flavors are complemented with a brioche bun and crisp pickles. And to add an extra kick, customers can choose between spicy mayo or classic house mayo.

According to a release, the Popeyes culinary team took four years to develop this "version of the classic Blackening cooking technique, which originated in Louisiana and is used to better seal in seasoning and spices to flavor the meat."

The holiday food deals don't stop with Popeyes. Until Jan. 29, customers can also purchase Wendy's $2 Frosty Key Tags which allow customers to score one free Jr. Frosty every day until Dec. 31, 2023.

Frosty fanatics can choose between a physical Frosty-inspired tag on their keychains or a digital tag in Wendy's mobile app. The only catch for the free dessert is that customers have to make an additional purchase to snag their daily deal.

Related Articles
Popeyes Unveils Its New Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes Releases New Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Wendy's Frosty Key Tag
Wendy's Brings Back Their $2 Key Chains That Get Customers a Free Frosty Every Day for a Full Year
popeyes-chicken-sandwich.jpg
Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches on a BOGO Deal for a Full Week
McDonald's Holiday Deals
McDonald's Is Selling Double Cheeseburgers for 50 Cents — Here's How to Snag the Deal
Baskin-Robbiins
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Wendy's peppermint frosty
Wendy's Is Releasing a New Limited-Edition Peppermint Frosty to Celebrate the Holidays
Popeye's
Popeyes Is Selling Fried Chicken for 59 Cents In Honor of Their 50th Anniversary 
Wendys Hot Crispy Fries
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Fries Every Week in January and February — Plus More Freebie Deals
New Hot & Crispy Fry
Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Fries All February Long
princess bride cookbook
Pop Culture Cookbooks: Recreate Recipes from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows
Valentine's food deals
Valentine's Day 2022 Food Deals, Discounts and Freebies to Use While Spreading the Love
Panera Grilled Mac Cheese Sandwich
The Biggest Fast Food Menu Items to Come Out of 2021
Wendys-Strawberry-Frosty
Wendy's Finally Adds a Strawberry Frosty to Their Menu, Replacing Vanilla for a Limited Time
Shake Shack
Shake Shack Has a BOGO Deal on Milkshakes for the Rest of the Summer — Here's How to Get Yours
Best Pizza Ovens
The 7 Best Pizza Ovens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!