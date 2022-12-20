Popeyes Is Bringing Back BOGO Chicken Sandwiches for the Rest of the Year

Popeyes chicken sandwiches are the gift that keep on giving this holiday season.

Following the chicken chain's popular Cyber Monday deal, customers can once again score BOGO chicken sandwiches.

From Dec. 19 through Jan. 1, Popeyes fans can order one chicken sandwich combo and get a chicken sandwich (either blackened, regular or spicy) for free. All you have to do is place the order online or through the Popeyes app. The offer is valid only for mobile order pick-up or delivery.

The restaurant's blackened chicken sandwich is a new take on the brand's iconic, hand-battered chicken sandwich. It sets itself apart from Popeyes' regular and spicy sandwiches in a big way: it's completely breading-free.

Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich. Popeyes

To create the Cajun-inspired sandwich, Popeyes marinates whole chicken breasts for 12 hours. Once cooked, the Cajun and Creole-seasoned flavors are complemented with a brioche bun and crisp pickles. And to add an extra kick, customers can choose between spicy mayo or classic house mayo.

According to a release, the Popeyes culinary team took four years to develop this "version of the classic Blackening cooking technique, which originated in Louisiana and is used to better seal in seasoning and spices to flavor the meat."

The holiday food deals don't stop with Popeyes. Until Jan. 29, customers can also purchase Wendy's $2 Frosty Key Tags which allow customers to score one free Jr. Frosty every day until Dec. 31, 2023.

Frosty fanatics can choose between a physical Frosty-inspired tag on their keychains or a digital tag in Wendy's mobile app. The only catch for the free dessert is that customers have to make an additional purchase to snag their daily deal.