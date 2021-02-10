Popeyes Introduces a Crispy Cajun Flounder Sandwich After Success of Their Chicken Sandwich

Move over chicken sandwiches — fish sandwiches are about to have a moment.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, the chain that started a chicken sandwich frenzy in 2019, is adding another crispy sandwich to their menu: the Cajun Flounder Sandwich. The new menu item features a light, flaky flounder filet that is seasoned in Popeyes's signature Cajun seasoning then breaded and fried until golden brown.

Similar to the iconic chicken sandwich, the filet is served on a buttery brioche bun topped with pickles then smeared with the chain's house-made tartar sauce.

"After seeing the response to our Chicken Sandwich in 2019, we are excited to deliver yet another delicious sandwich to our fans that is sure to reset industry standards," said Sami Siddiqui, President of the Americas at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in a press release.

The Cajun Flounder Sandwich will be available at Popeyes locations nationwide starting Thursday, Feb. 11 for $4.49. The brand is confident fans will enjoy the new sandwich, but if not, they will replace it with a chicken sandwich with the purchase of 15 cent sandwich insurance through the Popeyes app only on launch day.

Could this fish sandwich reignite a fast-food sandwich war? If you need a refresher, back in 2019 the Louisiana chain released a chicken sandwich that quickly went viral and sold out in a matter of weeks. Chick-fil-A promptly threw shade on Twitter that resulted in a feud over which fast-food chain has the best chicken sandwich.

It all began when Popeyes' Twitter account sent out a "y'all good?" tweet in response to a tweet Chick-fil-A had posted about its original chicken sandwich, which read, "Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original."

Later on, Wendy's stepped into the fray by tweeting a photo of its own chicken sandwich, along with the caption, "Y'all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second-best chicken sandwich."