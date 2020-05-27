Popeyes Just Added $5 Buffalo Ranch Chicken Tenders to the Menu

The fan-favorite tenders got an upgrade just in time for summer

Popeyes' chicken got a summer makeover.

The fast food chain just announced their new Buffalo Ranch Tenders. The tenders are marinated in the chicken joint's classic Louisiana seasonings and drizzled with a fresh buffalo ranch sauce adding a tangy, creamy flavor to the chicken you know and love.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A combo meal is only $5 and includes three of the Buffalo Ranch Tenders, your choice of side, a biscuit, and more of Popeyes' buttermilk ranch sauce.

The new menu item is available in stores nationwide starting Wednesday. You can order through the Popeyes app for contactless delivery or pick up.

If there's not a Popeye's location near you, you can still recreate their iconic crispy chicken. Recently, the company's head of culinary innovation, Amy Alarcon, shared some secrets behind what makes Popeyes chicken so good.

The difference between a mediocre and an incredible chicken is all in the marinade, says Alarcon. “One of the hallmarks of Popeyes' chicken is the amount of flavor we get from marination, whether it’s a sandwich fillet, a piece of fried chicken, or a tender,” Alarcon revealed in an interview with Forbes. “It’s all been seasoned and allowed to sit for at least 12 hours to add maximum flavor. I find myself doing this at home all the time too and chicken is the perfect canvas.”

Many people make chicken as a last-minute dinner option, but putting in some extra time and effort can completely transform the taste and texture of the meal. Alarcon's go-to ingredient is buttermilk, along with an array of hot sauces and whatever she has in her spice cabinet.