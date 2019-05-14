Popeyes Is Serving Adorable Heart-Shaped Biscuits for One Day Only

May 14 is National Buttermilk Biscuit Day (we know, we know, it’s already on your calendar), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is so here for the celebration.

The southern fried chicken franchise is known for their flaky, buttery biscuits (in fact, they sold more than 292 million biscuits last year—about 12 every second!), so it goes without saying that this holiday is a pretty big deal for them. To say thank you to all their devoted fans, Popeye’s is offering limited-edition, heart-shaped biscuits that are as adorable as they are delicious. The biscuits are only available at locations in Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans or New York, and you’ll have to act fast, because they’ll only be here on Tuesday, May 14, for one day only.

“For more than 40 years, our biscuits have been celebrated as a very beloved menu item,” said Amy Alarcon, Head Chef of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. “With our buttermilk biscuits at the heart of our menu, it only made sense to celebrate with heart shaped biscuits on National Biscuit Day.”

Pick up your own heart-shaped biscuit by stopping in to a Popeyes location in one of the four participating cities. The heartwarming treats will come free with all regular meals, combos and platters, but only while supplies last, so don’t delay!

This isn’t the first time Popeye’s has gotten creative with their fan-favorite menu items. In December 2018, Popeye’s launched “emotional support chickens” (a three-piece chicken tenders combo in a carrier shaped like a chicken) to alleviate travel stress during holiday season. In March, the chain took Mardi Gras parade eating into their own hands by taking greasy boxes out of customers’ hands, debuting a set of Mardi Gras beads that can hold a box of fried chicken (you really need to see this one to believe it).