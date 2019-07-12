35,000 Lbs. of Popeyes Gravy Recalled Due to Contamination Concern

Image zoom

Love that chicken from Popeyes, but customers in Louisiana might stay away for the gravy for now.

Fairmont Foods, Inc. — the company that makes the frozen, ready-to-eat pork and beef gravy used in the popular restaurant chain — have recalled approximately 35,145 pounds of the products they had sent to Louisiana locations due to a possible contamination of clear pliable plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on Tuesday, July 9.

They say the gravy was produced on May 2 and were packaged in individual 5 lb. plastic bags. The possibly contaminated products were shipped, nine at a time, in 45-lb. cases bearing the time stamps ranging from 1615 to 0022 and the establishment number “EST. 2WM” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The gravy (Product Code 1F0112) has a use-by date of May 2, 2020.

Restaurants have been urged not to serve the product, and check freezers for any remaining stock. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” they say.

RELATED: Perdue Recalls Over 31,000 Lbs. of Chicken After Complaints of Contamination

Though a customer found the soft pliable plastic in the gravy and reported it, leading to the recall, no reports of adverse reactions or illness from consumption of the possibly contaminated gravy have been made, FSIS added.

Any customer feeling sick should contact a healthcare provider, FSIS urged.

Popeyes was founded in 1972, and is known for its Louisiana–style fried chicken. The chain is one of the world’s largest chicken quick service restaurants, with over 2,700 restaurants in the U.S. and around the globe.