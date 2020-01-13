Image zoom

Eve Dubois’ wrong answer on Family Feud Canada may have cost her family $10,000, but now she gets $10,000 worth of free chicken thanks to her now-viral wrong answer.

On Thursday night’s episode, the game show entered the “sudden death” round, and the stakes were high — whoever answered correctly won the show.

“Alright, real simple. There’s one question, only one answer. Whoever gets it, you’re playing for $10,000. Whoever guesses this wins the game,” say Gerry Dee, host of Family Feud Canada.

Dee continues to read the prompt: “Name Popeye’s favorite food.” He barely finishes the question before Dubois slaps the buzzer and sings “Chiiiiicckkkkennn!” and proceeds to do a hilarious happy dance.

Family members are left stunned as the audience and host struggle to contain their laughter — everyone else seemed to understand that Dee was referencing the cartoon character and not the Popeyes fried chicken chain.

The competitor, Logan Tomlin, quickly retorts, “Spinach, Gerry.” His answer won his family $10,000 and the game.

Dubois had a simple excuse for her wrong answer: “I thought you meant Popeyes chicken!”

The clip has now garnered over 1 million views, and Popeyes chicken quickly took notice.

Popeyes took to twitter to offer Dubois $10,000 worth of chicken. “@sublimevey! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes.”

.@sublimevey! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes https://t.co/OeCQYsG875 pic.twitter.com/LlfyaY83n7 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 10, 2020

Dubois has happily recovered from her funny mishap, and has even embraced it. She posted a video of herself dancing with fried chicken proving that she’s always been a chicken fanatic. “This was taken two years ago…#theoriginalchickendance?” she captioned the tweet.