Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches on a BOGO Deal for a Full Week

The fast food chain is celebrating National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day

Published on November 3, 2022 03:29 PM
popeyes-chicken-sandwich.jpg

Popeyes is celebrating big for National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day.

Starting Nov. 3 (National Sandwich Day) through Nov. 9 (National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day), customers can snag a chicken sandwich combo and get another chicken sandwich for free.

The deal is available through the Popeyes app or popeyes.com, however, restaurant-goers can only get the deal through mobile order pick-up or delivery.

As usual, fried chicken enthusiasts can customize their sandwiches to their taste preference — they can be ordered classic or spicy.

In May, the chain dropped a twist on the popular menu item with the buffalo ranch chicken sandwich.

Popeye's
Popeye's

Elevating their signature hand-battered chicken and brioche bun, the new menu item had a mix of creamy buttermilk ranch and a zesty buffalo sauce.

The fried chicken joint debuted their first chicken sandwich in August 2019 — and almost immediately it became wildly popular around the country.

