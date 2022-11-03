Lifestyle Food Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches on a BOGO Deal for a Full Week The fast food chain is celebrating National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day By Antonia DeBianchi Antonia DeBianchi Instagram Twitter Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 3, 2022 03:29 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Popeyes is celebrating big for National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. Starting Nov. 3 (National Sandwich Day) through Nov. 9 (National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day), customers can snag a chicken sandwich combo and get another chicken sandwich for free. The deal is available through the Popeyes app or popeyes.com, however, restaurant-goers can only get the deal through mobile order pick-up or delivery. As usual, fried chicken enthusiasts can customize their sandwiches to their taste preference — they can be ordered classic or spicy. In May, the chain dropped a twist on the popular menu item with the buffalo ranch chicken sandwich. All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints Popeye's Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Elevating their signature hand-battered chicken and brioche bun, the new menu item had a mix of creamy buttermilk ranch and a zesty buffalo sauce. The fried chicken joint debuted their first chicken sandwich in August 2019 — and almost immediately it became wildly popular around the country.