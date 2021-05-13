The fast food chain is celebrating National Biscuit Day by giving out free biscuits and a small drink with the hashtag "#SoDry."

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Biscuits for National Biscuit Day — Here's How to Get Them

Popeyes is celebrating National Biscuit Day, and poking fun at themselves a little in the process.

On Friday, May 14, the fast food chain will be giving away a free biscuit and along with small drink with any $5 purchase through the app or online. When ordering, you have to use the code "#SoDry" during check out—a nod to the endless memes about the plight of eating Popeyes' biscuits without a beverage handy.

If you're trying to figure out what to purchase to take advantage of the free biscuits, Popeyes recent the Cajun Flounder Sandwich to their menu, which features a fried fish filet with their signature Cajun seasoning.

Similar to the iconic chicken sandwich which started a chicken sandwich frenzy in 2019, the filet is served on a buttery brioche bun topped with pickles then smeared with tartar sauce.

"After seeing the response to our Chicken Sandwich in 2019, we are excited to deliver yet another delicious sandwich to our fans that is sure to reset industry standards," said Sami Siddiqui, President of the Americas at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in a release.

But Popeyes isn't the only chain participating in National Biscuit Day. Red Lobster is also celebrating the holiday by launching a contest called the "Big Cheese" Biscuit Sweepstakes where one Gold or Platinum My Red Lobster Rewards member can win Chief Biscuit Officer status for the year.