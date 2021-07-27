The fried chicken chain is buying and donating the cash equivalent of one million nuggets as they launch their latest menu item

Popeyes Donates 1 Million Nuggets from Their Competitors to End Chicken Wars: 'We Come in Piece'

Popeyes is calling for a ceasefire to the chicken wars.

After selling out of their wildly popular chicken sandwich two years ago — and sparking a playful feud with their competitors — Popeyes is rolling out another release that's sure to have fans lining up for a taste.

The fast food chain added chicken nuggets, which are coated in the same batter as their famous sandwich, to the menu starting Tuesday. The new menu item, which was first announced earlier this month, is now available in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Popeye's Credit: Popeye's

To promote the new nuggets, Popeyes is introducing the "We Come in Piece, 8 Piece" donation campaign. The chain is purchasing the cash equivalent of one million nuggets from competitors like McDonald's, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, and Burger King through the Popeyes Foundation, and donating to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana.

Customers can also join in, with Popeyes pledging to match up to $25,000 in donations from the Popeyes Foundation website.

The gesture comes after Popeyes entered the chicken sandwich wars in 2019, squaring off against Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, and more with the introduction of its own sandwich. The fast food joints took jabs at one another online, like when Popeyes responded to a Chick-fil-A tweet about their "original" sandwich with the response, "y'all good?"

Wendy's later joined in with the tweet, "Y'all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich." Popeyes replied: "Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y'all looking thirsty."

Wendy's shot back, "lol, guess that means the food's as dry as the jokes."

But with their new campaign, Popeyes is hoping to put any hard feelings in the past. "The launch of our Chicken Sandwich was incredible, and we're humbled by the amount of love and positive reviews, but at the same time many claimed that it started the chicken wars," Bruno Cardinali, chief marketing officer of Popeyes, said in a press release.

He added, "Now, it's time to say goodbye to the chicken wars and celebrate our new Nuggets, because we come in piece, 8 piece to be exact."