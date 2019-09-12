Popeyes Wants You to BYOB (Bring Your Own Bun) Amidst Chicken Sandwich Shortage

Popeyes might have a solution for customers who want to try their sold-out chicken sandwiches.

The fast food chain shared a new marketing video on Thursday informing customers that they will be able to enjoy the sandwich so long as they BYOB — Bring Your Own Bun.

The popular item from the New Orleans-style restaurant sold out two weeks after it was added to the menu nationwide, prompting Popeyes to create a way to ease customer’s “sorrows and cravings,” the eatery told PEOPLE in a statement.

“Popeyes still has the best fried chicken in the game, so bring your own bun, order 3-piece tenders and voilà! You can make your own sandwich,” the restaurant added.

In the clip put out by the fast food restaurant, Popeyes shows customers how to go along with the gimmick.

“It’s just three tenders,” one actor says in the clip, looking confused at her bun-less order.

“But that’s already on the menu,” another man points out.

Precisely, Popeyes points out. By bringing in your own bun and ordering the already 3-piece tenders on the menu, you can create your own version of the sandwich that turned into a cultural phenomenon.

Image zoom Popeyes

The video continues as the actors try to shove their chicken tenders between their various buns brought from home.

“And I have to bring my own bun?” one person says, as the clip cuts to a slide reading “That’s what BYOB means…”

“What the f—?” another woman exclaimed, trying to assemble her sandwich.

Frustrated by her tenders sliding out of her homemade sandwich, a woman questioned Popeyes as to when they would actually be bringing the real sandwich back to the menu.

Image zoom Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock

The video ends with a shot of the sandwich with the words “Sandwich assembly not included” in asterisks at the bottom. The rest of the sandwich’s ingredients — the pickle, sauce, and brioche bun — are not included in the box either.

“It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support,” Popeyes spokesperson Dara Schopp told PEOPLE when the sandwich sold out.

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations,” Schopp explains, before adding, “Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory.”

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

However, Schopp says the eatery is working “tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

Since it’s release, celebrities and everyday people have raved over the sandwich on social media.

In August, Jimmy Kimmel revealed even toddlers know how good the trend is by sharing a photo of his 2-year-old son William John, a.k.a. “Billy,” diving into the elusive sandwich.

But some stars had just as tough a time getting their hands on one. Gayle King lamented on Instagram that she and her nephew Cameron Harrison had gone on a quest to find the sandwich, to no avail — after over a dozen tries.

“Whomp whomp,” added King, explaining that the pair had visited 15 locations without any luck. “How do you run out of that sandwich on SUNDAY???!!!! May need therapy to recover.”