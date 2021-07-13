"We believe that these pieces of crunchy, juicy, delicious chicken will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this," a representative for Popeyes said

Popeyes Adds Chicken Nuggets to the Menu (and They're Made with the Same Batter As the Chicken Sandwich)

Watch out, Chick-fil-A, Popeyes is now coming after your chicken nuggets.

On Tuesday, Popeyes announced they would be adding chicken nuggets to its menu nationwide. The nuggets are coated with the same batter as their famous chicken sandwich, which started a frenzy back in 2019.

Beginning July 27, guests will be able to order the all-white meat chicken breast nuggets, which are marinated for 12 hours and battered and breaded with buttermilk and fried with the chicken sandwich seasoning. The nuggets will be available in quantities ranging from 4-piece to 36-piece orders in store, but customers who use the Popeyes app or order online can place an order as large as 48 nuggets.

"Just like our game changing Chicken Sandwich, our new Chicken Nuggets are unlike anything you may have experienced before," Sam Siddiqui, president of Popeyes said in a release. "We aim to show the world once again the magic of Popeyes chicken with our new nuggets. We believe that these pieces of crunchy, juicy, delicious chicken will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this."

Back in 2019, Popeyes began a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A over which chain had the best chicken sandwich. At the time, Popeyes' Twitter account sent out a "y'all good?" tweet in response to a tweet Chick-fil-A had posted about its original chicken sandwich, which read, "Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original."

Following the feud and the launch of Popeyes new menu item, people across America waited in extremely long drive-thru lines to get a bite of the sandwich, and within three weeks of launching the menu item, Popeyes completely sold out of the sandwich.