Popeyes Is Adding Chocolate-Stuffed Beignets to Menus Nationwide

The fried pastries are currently available at select locations

Popeyes is upping its dessert game!

The fried chicken chain is currently rolling out chocolate-stuffed beignets at select locations across the U.S. The classic New Orleans-style fried treat comes sprinkled with powdered sugar and will be available in three-packs for $1.99, six-packs for $3.99, and a dozen for $7.49, according to FoodBeast.

"As a brand from New Orleans we are always looking to bring new dishes and desserts from our hometown to the menu, but at this time the beignets are only available at select restaurants," a rep for Popeyes tells PEOPLE. Though there is currently limited availability, it is confirmed that the beignets will become a nationwide menu item.

Food Instagram @a_couple_fatties tracked down the dessert at a location in the Boston area. They told FoodBeast that "the chocolate was just oozing out of them," and that they come covered in a ton of powdered sugar.

While we wait for the treats to become more widely available, you can take a stab at making Disney's version at home.

Over the last few months, Disney has been sharing fan-favorite recipes from the parks — including their famous Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets.

“Now, you can cook up your favorite memories from New Orleans Square and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter from the comfort of your own kitchen,” wrote Disney Parks Blog, as they recommended pairing the powdered sugar-covered treat with a family viewing of The Princess and the Frog.

In order to make the batch-sized recipe, you’ll need a handful of ingredients — many of which are pantry staples — as well as an electric mixer, a dough hook and a Mickey-Mouse shaped cutter.

For 10 large beignets (or 2 dozen smaller ones), all you’ll need is dry yeast, sugar, vegetable shortening, salt, heavy cream, flour, vegetable oil, powdered sugar, 1 egg and water.