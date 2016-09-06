Mother Teresa would have been proud of this pizza party.

Pope Francis celebrated the canonization of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning nun on Sunday by inviting 1,500 homeless people from around Italy to lunch in the Vatican after the ceremony. According to the Vatican Insider, three wood-fired ovens were set up outside to churn out Neapolitan pizza.

Volunteers following orders from pizza maker Vincenzo Staiano and nuns from the sisterhood started by Saint Teresa, Missionaries of Charity, helped to hand out the authentic Italian pies.

“They traveled all night by bus to participate first in the canonization and then in the lunch,” Archbishop Konrad Krajewski told Breitbart.

A crowd of 120,000 people had gathered outside St. Peter’s Basilica for the canonization but the homeless were given a prime spot closest to the alter. The pizza party was in honor of Saint Teresa’s life’s work of tending to the poor in India.

This is not the pontiff’s first gesture towards the homeless that involved a cheesy meal. Last month, the Pope — who has a well-documented affinity for pizza — brought groups of people to the beach outside the Italian capital followed by a stop at a local pizzeria for dinner.

