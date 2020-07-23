Popcorn M&M's Have Arrived to Take Movie Nights to the Next Level

These chocolate morsels have an extra crispy center

By Mary Honkus
July 23, 2020 01:44 PM
M&M’s

Adding chocolate candy to movie theater popcorn is one of the best life hacks (if you haven't tried it, you're missing out). M&M's latest creation aims to bring the salty and sweet flavors together in one small candy.

M&M's Chocolate Popcorn has just started hitting shelves across the U.S. The new candy features a chocolate popcorn-flavored shell with an extra crispy center — intended to mimic to the crunch of freshly made popcorn.

There are three size options for these M&M's, so if you want to share you can grab a massive lay-down bag (7.44 oz) or a regular shareable bag (2.83 oz). A single size bag is also available at 1.35 oz.

Snack Instagrammer @theimpulsivebuy managed to nab a bag recently and confirms that these candies taste buttery. The expert tester gave these an 8 out of 10.

M&M's has been busy pumping out other new flavors recently as well.

Christmas may be five months away, but the company recently unveiled a new holiday flavor. White Chocolate Sugar Cookie M&M's consist of a white chocolate sugar cookie-flavored shell along with a crispy chocolate center.

M&Ms

If you were hoping the new flavor would be available for Christmas in July, you're out of luck. These red, white and green M&M's won't be hitting shelves until closer to the holiday season in November.

A few lucky fans will have the opportunity to try out the new candy before it's available nationally, though. M&M's is hosting a social media contest on its official Twitter and Instagram pages. On Saturday, July 25, fans just need to comment on M&M's posts for a chance to get their hands on the new flavor.

