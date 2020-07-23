Popcorn M&M's Have Arrived to Take Movie Nights to the Next Level

Adding chocolate candy to movie theater popcorn is one of the best life hacks (if you haven't tried it, you're missing out). M&M's latest creation aims to bring the salty and sweet flavors together in one small candy.

M&M's Chocolate Popcorn has just started hitting shelves across the U.S. The new candy features a chocolate popcorn-flavored shell with an extra crispy center — intended to mimic to the crunch of freshly made popcorn.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

There are three size options for these M&M's, so if you want to share you can grab a massive lay-down bag (7.44 oz) or a regular shareable bag (2.83 oz). A single size bag is also available at 1.35 oz.

Snack Instagrammer @theimpulsivebuy managed to nab a bag recently and confirms that these candies taste buttery. The expert tester gave these an 8 out of 10.

M&M's has been busy pumping out other new flavors recently as well.

Christmas may be five months away, but the company recently unveiled a new holiday flavor. White Chocolate Sugar Cookie M&M's consist of a white chocolate sugar cookie-flavored shell along with a crispy chocolate center.

Image zoom M&Ms

If you were hoping the new flavor would be available for Christmas in July, you're out of luck. These red, white and green M&M's won't be hitting shelves until closer to the holiday season in November.