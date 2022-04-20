Pop-Tarts Brings Back Their Frosted Grape Flavor and It's Here to Stay

'90s babies, listen up: Pop-Tarts is bringing back a flavor you probably remember.

In a news release Monday, the Kellogg Company announced Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts are making a return this spring after a long hiatus.

The flavor gained popularity during the Y2K era and has come off and on the Pop-Tart lineup for years. Now, Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts are being stocked on shelves once again and they're here to say, says the company.

Consumers can begin finding Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts on grocery shelves in Walmart stores this month and retailers nationwide will start carrying them in May.

"At Pop-Tarts, we know what our fans want. Frosted Grape has been among the top flavors fans have been asking us to bring back," said Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing for portable wholesome snacks, per the news release. "So, we could not be more stoked to finally bring back this Pop-Tarts G.O.A.T. – Grape-ist Of All Time."

Grape Pop-Tarts are back Credit: Pop-Tarts

Fans can take part in the fun of the flavor's return by sharing Frosted Grape inspired looks on Instagram using the hashtag #Y2GrapeEntry.