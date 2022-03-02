Pop Culture Cookbooks: Recreate Recipes from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows
From Friends, Downton Abbey, and Bob's Burgers to Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Star Wars, these pop culture cookbooks are perfect for fans and foodies alike
Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook
Eat like you are sitting at Luke's Diner, read cooking tips from Sookie, and practice etiquette advice from Emily. The only official Gilmore Girls book will be available in late April 2022 but fans of the beloved series can preorder now to fulfill all their Stars Hollow dreams.
Friends: The Official Cookbook
This charming cookbook is just as charming as the characters in the iconic show. Some recipes tie directly into recipes from the series, such as "The Moist Maker" sandwich from season 5, and others recall food-related plotlines, like a spaghetti sandwich inspired by season 6.
Cook It, Spill It, Throw It: The Not-So-Real Housewives Parody Cookbook
Celebrity chef Stuart O'Keeffe and comedian Amy Phillips recreate iconic Real Housewives-inspired food and drinks. The book contains a range of more literal recreations (such as Eggs á Lu Française replicated from a Real Housewives of New York hangover dish that Luann makes for Sonja) and more abstract interpretations (like the Who Said That Sesame Salmon recipe based on Real Housewives of Atlanta argument between Kandi, Marlo and Porsha).
A Feast of Ice & Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companioin Cookbook
The official cookbook for HBO's hit series Game of Thrones divides over 100 recipes into the several regions: The Wall, The North, The South, King's Landing, Dorne and Across the Narrow Sea. In each region, modern recipes take inspiration from medieval meals.
The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook
Written by food historian Annie Gray, this book covers the ideal recipes, smart hosting tricks, and ettiquette tips to create an accurate Downton dinner party.
The Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide
If you're dying to learn what to eat while you avoid getting eaten by walkers, this is the cookbook and survival guide for you! Fans can learn how to make a campfire and how to cook a fish fry atop the fire.
The Golden Girls Cookbook
From Italian food to Southern cuisine and all the cheesecakes in between, the Golden Girls Cookbook offers nearly 100 recipes for fans of the beloved sitcom.
The Burn Cookbook
The unofficial Mean Girls cookbook is written by the official Aaron Samuels actor, Jonathan Bennett, and includes recipes inspired by the movie such as Fetch-uccine Alfredo and recipes from Bennett's childhood, like his mom's stuffed shells.
Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook
Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge themed lands at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, this cookbook offers more than 70 intergalactic recipes such as Moogan Tea and Glo Blue Noodles.
The Official Harry Potter Baking Book
HP fans may not get an acceptance letter for Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry but they can bake magical goodies! There are recipes for wand-shaped breadsticks and brownie cauldrons so anyone can feel like Harry, Ron, and Hermoine.
The Goldbergs Cookbook
The real-life Beverly Goldberg shares her recipe collection for fans of the 80s-stylized show.
The Bob's Burgers Burger Book
Each episode of Bob's Burgers features an iconic Burger of the Day written on a chalkboard in the restaurant and this book gives step-by-step guides to creating the special burgers in your own kitchen. Best of all, each recipe specifies its origin episode so home cooks can watch and laugh while prepping their meal.
Marvel Eat the Universe
From Hulk Smashed Potatoes to Green Goblin Pumpkin Bombs, these super recipes span across the multiverse.
Alien: The Official Cookbook
For fans of the Alien franchise will want to snatch up this official cookbook, which contains 50 recipes, each that look extra terrestrial and taste extra delicious.
The Portlandia Cookbook
Written by Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein, and Jonathan Krisel (all of whom are co-creators and co-writers of Portlandia), the reviews for this cookbook applaud the humor of the book as much as the tastiness of the recipes.
Feeding Hannibal: A Connoisseur's Cookbook
Take a glimpse behind-the-scenes into the food used in the killer cult TV hit. Feeding Hannibal was created by the show's food stylist, Janice Poon, and each recipe is accompanied by stories or pictures from the set. Pair it with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.
Outlander Kitchen: The Official Outlander Companion Cookbook
Scottish dishes take on a new and exciting meaning with Outlander Kitchen. Claire and Jamie's story is woven into the stews, roasts, trifles and more.
Back to the Future: The Official Hill Valley Cookbook
The recipes in the Back to the Future cookbook range as far back as 1885 and as futuristic as 2015. With over 100 years packed into more than 65 recipes, fans can celebrate the Back to the Future franchise with a full stomach.
Avatar the Last Airbender: The Official Cookbook
The official cookbook inspired by the hit animated television series shares dishes from the Air, Earth, Water and Fire nations. Recipes like Yue's Mooncakes and Mung Bean and Tofu Curry are easy ways to celebrate the beloved children's show.
Supernatural: The Official Cookbook
Lovers of the hit television series will enjoy the mouthwatering diner-themed foods inspired by the brothers' favorite dishes.
Doctor Who: The Official Cookbook
Quirky food for a quirky show, who could ask for anything more? Celebrate the BBC series with bolder recipes like fish fingers with custard or cookies decorated to look like the doctors.
