New South Korean Café Is Devoted Entirely to ... Poop

Poop has never been this adorable.

A South Korean café called 또옹카페 — which translates as “Poop Café” — just opened in Seoul, and it’s swiftly winning over our fragile hearts.

“It’s seen as a normal cafe in Korea. I would say the ‘cute poop’ theme is very popular throughout Asia […] I wouldn’t say it’s pushing boundaries. I think it’s just difference in culture. I am a Westerner, but even it brings me a lot of laughter,” British expat Ken Kum Lee told Mashable.

The poop motif featured in the café, which resembles the beloved poop emoji, are elaborately swirled on lattes. And, to take the metaphor even further, the café serves hot beverages out of adorable little toilet cups.

A poop-centric café was a long time coming, seeing as America’s first toilet-themed café opened in 2013 (toilet-themed restaurants have been a fixture in Asia for years), and poop was the only logical next step. Disney World even started selling poop-shaped desserts earlier this year.

