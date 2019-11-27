Police Hilariously Ask for 'Thoughts and Prayers' After Responding to Spilled Krispy Kreme Delivery

Image zoom Brookhaven police officers with the fallen donuts Brookhaven Ga Police Department/Facebook

A Georgia community north of Atlanta is in need of “thoughts and prayers” after a tragic donut accident Tuesday morning involving a food delivery truck.

The Brookhaven police department responded to a call shortly after 7:30 a.m., arriving on the scene to what authorities are calling “total carnage.”

What responding officers found on arrival is every officer’s worst nightmare — dozens of glazed Krispy Kreme donuts, scattered neglectfully across the ground.

“Just moments ago, your #BrookhavenPolice officers answered the call each of us fears most 😳,” the department shared in a statement on Facebook after the tragedy.

“Dozens of donuts fell from a Krispy Kreme delivery truck as it drove along Peachtree Road. 🚚🍩🍩. BPD rushed to the scene (🚨🚓💨🚔🚨), but to no avail.”

“We found total carnage,” the statement continued, adding that the donuts were scattered along the curb and — here’s the worst of it — the gutter.

“THE GUTTER, people!!! 😲” police lamented in the statement.

Image zoom Fallen donuts Brookhaven Ga Police Department/Facebook

Image zoom The delivery truck Brookhaven Ga Police Department/Facebook

Police who first arrived on the scene tried their best to rescue any surviving donuts, but it was sadly too late: “The response time was stellar, but we couldn’t beat the 5 second rule 😢.”

“We are deeply saddened to report that the donuts were a total loss 😭😭.”

Brookhaven’s officers are calling on help from the public during this “difficult time,” and the BPD condemned the “senseless loss” that took place on Tuesday morning.

“As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time, and the senseless loss of these delicious pastries has deeply affected all of our officers 👮‍♂️👮‍♀️,” their statement concluded. “We ask that you keep our department in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this terrible moment.”

Image zoom Brookhaven police department Brookhaven Ga Police Department/Facebook

An outpouring of support flooded the BPD’s Facebook feed throughout the day, and the nearby Gainesville police department sent their condolences in the form of an intact box of donuts with a note that read, “sorry for your loss, hope this helps.”

“My deepest sympathies go out to the entire Brookhaven PD. Such a significant loss,” one Facebook user commented, while another pointed out that Facebook might want to sensor the photos shared by the BPD as sensitive content.

“I feel like Facebook should hide this photo and ask if you want it uncovered as it is so graphic,” they wrote.

As another Facebook user so eloquently stated, “None of us are promised another donut in this life. Each bite could be our last, and so please appreciate each donut you’re blessed to enjoy and never take a glazed opportunity for granted.”