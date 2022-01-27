Police Officer Finishes DoorDash Order After Arresting Delivery Driver

"I know I'm not who you're expecting, but your driver got arrested," Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Buhr told an unsuspecting DoorDash customer

One South Dakota police officer went above and beyond after arresting a DoorDash driver who was on the way to a delivery.

The officer, identified by Sioux Falls Police as Sam Buhr, was captured on a doorbell camera dropping off an Arby's order to an unsuspecting DoorDash customer on Tuesday. In a video posted to the Tea Storm Chasers Facebook page, Buhr can be seen ringing the customer's doorbell with the Arby's order in hand.

"I know I'm not who you're expecting, but your driver got arrested," he said in the footage, before explaining, "I figured I'd complete the DoorDash for you."

The customer laughed before telling Buhr, "Thank you so much."

A Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that Buhr had arrested the DoorDash driver on a warrant Tuesday afternoon after stopping them for a traffic violation.

"The driver was in the process of delivering food for Door Dash. Officer Buhr completed the delivery, bringing the food to the customer," the spokesperson told PEOPLE. "While delivering food is not a normal part of police work, helping people is."

They added, "Sioux Falls police officers regularly go above and beyond the normal job and this is just one example of that. Little things like this happen on a regular basis and while most don't receive the attention, we realize those little things can make a big difference."

A DoorDash rep told PEOPLE the company was "grateful" for Buhr's actions, and said they would investigate the driver's arrest.

"The safety of our community is extremely important and we take reports of this nature very seriously," the company stated.