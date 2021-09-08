Oreo Teams with Pokémon for Limited-Edition Cookie Collaboration

Each Pokémon x Oreo pack will feature 16 unique Pokémon such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle, all embossed on Oreo's classic chocolate and vanilla cream cookies

Gotta catch 'em all!

Oreo is teaming up with Pokémon this month for an epic cookie collaboration — and Oreo's first-ever cookie rarity scheme.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two iconic brands are coming together for a limited edition Pokémon x Oreo pack, which will pay tribute to some of the most beloved Pokémon in the Japanese brand's 25-year history.

Each pack will feature 16 unique Pokémon such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle, all embossed on Oreo's classic chocolate cookies with vanilla cream filling.

Just like in the Pokémon world, some Pokémon x Oreo cookies will be harder for collectors to find than others. In fact, each pack is randomly filled with Pokémon characters, meaning every purchase is another chance to "catch them all!"

According to a release, "the rarity of the designs embossed on the cookies range from easy to find, to hard to find."

The hardest to track down amongst the bunch? Mew, the pink, bipedal Pokémon known for its mammalian features and psychic abilities.

Pokemon x Oreo Credit: Nabisco

The feeling of discovery is reminiscent of Pokémon Trading Cards and gives fans the opportunity to hunt for their desired Pokémon cookies.

Those looking to participate can pre-order the Oreo x Pokémon cookies starting Wednesday on Oreo's official website.

Otherwise, the cookies will be available at nationwide retailers starting Monday, Sept. 13, while supplies last.

Pokemon x Oreo Credit: Nabisco

In addition, Pokémon and Oreo fans can head over to the Venice Beach Boardwalk in Los Angeles, California to see an art installation celebrating the collaboration.

From Sept. 7 through Oct. 3, aspiring Pokémon trainers can visit the Pikachu-themed art installation, which is made of more than 8,000 3D replicas of the limited-edition Oreo cookies.

No need to fret if enthusiasts cannot attend the boardwalk exhibit because Oreo social platforms will keep followers up-to-date on the Pokémon celebration.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.