Brides Can Now Get Pizza Bouquets for Their Wedding

Something borrowed, something blue, something … cheesy?

Villa Italian Kitchen is making pizza lover’s wedding dreams come true by introducing pizza bouquets and boutonnieres. The fast casual chain announced the edible arrangements—which are put together by New York City food-stylist Jessie Bearden with freshly prepared pizza dough, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes and pepperoni slices—on Tuesday as part of a giveaway to kick off wedding season.

Future brides and grooms can enter for a chance to win the bouquets and boutonnieres here by June 15—all you need is a wedding date and location. The company will randomly select a few couples to receive their savory set.

Michael Scicolone for Villa Italian Kitchen

“These delicious floral accessories are perfect for pizza-loving couples looking to spice up their wedding with one-of-a-kind designs,” Mimi Wunderlich, Villa Italian Kitchen’s Director of Communications and Digital Marketing said in a press release. “We are looking forward to celebrating the marriages of some of our most loyal fans by gifting them a set of their own, just in time for their wedding!”

Michael Scicolone for Villa Italian Kitchen

Even if you’re not lucky enough to win a pair, the company is not letting couples go home hungry. Everyone who enters the contest will receive a coupon for a free slice of their Neapolitan cheese pizza—though that won’t be nearly as fun to throw to your single (and hungry) guests on wedding day.