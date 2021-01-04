Pizza Hut Rings in the New Year with a Pizza-Less Stuffed Crust Ring

Because the crust is arguably the best part of the pizza

It wouldn't be a new year without some fresh food innovations — and Pizza Hut is introducing one specifically for crust-lovers.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their original stuffed-crust pizza, the chain created the "Nothing But Stuffed Crust", which is exactly what it sounds like: a ring of their iconic cheese-filled dough, sans pizza.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Over the years, we've had fans ask us if they could order just the stuffed crust by itself because it's that good," said George Felix, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut in a press release.

Beware: The pizza-less stuffed crust will be limited. It is only available January 5-7 free of charge with a $10 purchase at participating locations in California (1555 S. Western Avenue in Los Angeles and 6660 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, Calif.) and Texas (17580 Preston Road in Dallas, Texas and 8605 Ohio Drive in Plano, Texas).

Pizza Hut isn't skimping out for fans across the U.S., though — fans can grab a large stuffed-crust pizza with up to three toppings for $11.99 for a limited time to celebrate the cheesiness.

Image zoom Credit: Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is known for taking things to the next level. In early 2020, they introduced the Mozzarella Poppers Pizza, a combination of mozzarella sticks and pizza, so fans could enjoy both an appetizer and main course at the same time.

Image zoom Credit: Pizza Hut

The limited-edition pie featured 16 mozzarella-stuffed, perfectly seasoned squares baked into the crust, as well as sauce made with a combination of garlic, onion, parmesan, Italian seasonings, parsley, basil, oregano, and mozzarella cheese (duh). To balance out the cheese, it also came with a side of classic marinara sauce for dipping.