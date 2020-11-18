Pizza Hut Is Selling a Pan Pizza-Inspired Weighted Blanket

Nothing is cozier than being wrapped up in a weighted blanket — and Pizza Hut just unveiled a special version that is about to make all of your cheesy dreams come true.

The restaurant chain teamed up with Gravity Blanket to create the limited-edition Original Pan Weighted Blanket that looks exactly like the signature cheesy pepperoni pizza you know and love. The blanket weighs 15 pounds to add extra comfort to cuddle up in while enjoying a slice or whole pizza pie during the colder months.

"There's no better way to close out 2020 than eating a Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza while wrapped in the warmth and comfort of the Original Pan Weighted Blanket", said George Felix, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut in a press release. "This partnership with Gravity Blanket was the perfect solution to bring one of our legendary pizzas to life while bringing our fans a little TLC at the same time."

The massive, circular blanket is 72 inches in diameter and features a premium micro-fleece duvet cover that promises to feel "luxurious," according to the press release. On top of being aesthetically-pleasing, weighted blankets are known to help improve your sleep.

