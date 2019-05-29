Pizza Hut Is Changing Its Pan Pizza Recipe for the First Time Ever

Image zoom Pizza Hut

Alert your belly: We’ve got some pan-tastic news. Pizza Hut is revamping their iconic Pan Pizza—and it’s set to be crispier than ever.

Following a three-year period of culinary innovation, the Pan Pizza at Pizza Hut is getting a little makeover, with the brand attempting to perfect the already well-loved recipe that has been on menus for 39 years. Crispy and buttery on the outside and soft and chewy in the middle, the Pan Pizza actually originated at the pizza chain, so the move marks a major change.



The new version, which began rolling out in stores on Tuesday, has been updated in two major ways. First, the pizza is baked in a newly-engineered pan, which turns the crispiness up a notch for the ideal golden-brown crust. Second, a new cheese and sauce blend are being used to boost the flavor, along with a tweaked cheese-to-sauce ratio that PEOPLE found to be slightly less saucy than before during a taste test.

Like the original, you can choose from a variety of toppings to add on, including pepperoni, peppers, olives, pineapple and more.

“We’ve put a lot of energy and love into refining this beloved pizza and are eager for customers to taste the unbelievable difference first-hand,” Penny Shaheen, senior director of culinary innovation and strategy at Pizza Hut, said in a press release.”

If you’re ready to decide for yourself whether the new recipe is an improvement or not, the new Pan Pizza has been added to the Everyday Low Price menu, meaning you can get a large, two-topping pie for $7.99 when you order online. For in-store customers nationwide, the Pan Pizza is also available now to carryout or dine-in.

