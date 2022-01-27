The Spicy Lover's Pizza, Pizza Hut's newest offerings, comes in three varieties: Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken, and Spicy Veggie

Pizza Hut Turns Up the Heat with Its New Spicy Lover's Pizza

Pizza Hut might consider changing its name to Pizza Hot with the launch of its latest offering.

The restaurant chain is bringing the heat to the masses with its Spicy Lovers Pizza, the newest recipe to join the brand's already stacked lineup of fan-favorite pizzas.

Crafted with balanced and flavorful layers of zesty and spicy ingredients, the Spicy Lover's Pizza is not for the faint of heart. It features Pizza Hut's new spicy marinara sauce — that provides a touch of heat and with a hit of sweetness — plus sliced red chilis, and "Fiery Flakes" (made from a custom blend of herbs and crushed red peppers).

All leads to a bold taste sure to satisfy lovers of all things spicy. And it comes in three varieties:

Spicy Double Pepperoni: The Pepperoni Lover's dream, layered with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperonis (classic and crispy cupped), sliced red chilis, and Fiery Flakes.

The Pepperoni Lover's dream, layered with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperonis (classic and crispy cupped), sliced red chilis, and Fiery Flakes. Spicy Hawaiian Chicken : A mix of spicy and sweet; spicy marinara sauce, chicken, pineapple, sliced red chilis, and Fiery Flakes.

: A mix of spicy and sweet; spicy marinara sauce, chicken, pineapple, sliced red chilis, and Fiery Flakes. Spicy Veggie: Green bell peppers, red onions, and mushrooms, layered on top of a pie with spicy marinara sauce, sliced red chilis, and Fiery Flakes.

pizza hut Credit: Pizza Hut

The Spicy Lover's Pizza varieties are available now at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide for a limited time.

They join Pizza Hut's Lover's line pizzas (Meat Lover's, Pepperoni Lover's, and Veggie Lover's). The chain is also known for it's Original Stuffed-Crust pizza and Original Pan pizza.

But perhaps Pizza Hut's best-known item is its BOOK IT! Program, the nation's longest running corporate supported literacy program. Since 1984, the program has been dedicated to encouraging reading in schools nationwide, impacting more than 14 million students each year.