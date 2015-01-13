Image zoom

Gluten-free eaters can take one indulgence off their do not eat list: Pizza delivery.



Starting Jan. 26, the pizza chain will join other franchises like Domino’s in offering customers gluten-free pies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new 10-inch, six-slice pizza will hit menus at approximately 2,400 of its 6,300 locations nationwide, retailing for $9.99. For now, the certified G-free pizzas are limited to cheese and pepperoni, but costumers can opt for a “create your own” option that offers traditional toppings with the gluten free crust — however, this customizable option is not certified gluten free.

Pizza Hut partnered with Udi’s Gluten Free, a company that makes gluten-free bakery products, frozen entrees and snacks, to produce the custom crust.

The Gluten Intolerance Group, a non-profit group dedicated to verifying gluten free product claims, advised Pizza Hut on their procedures for making gluten free pies. Separate ingredient storage and careful preparation insures the pizzas will be safe for those that are gluten intolerant.

So, who will be the first to get a taste of Pizza Hut’s newest product? Hollywood, of course! Partygoers will be able to snag a slice at A&E’s official after party for the Critic’s Choice Movie Awards on Jan. 15.

RELATED: Pizza Hut Debuts a Doritos Crust Pizza in Australia

—Lydia Price