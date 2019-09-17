Pizza Hut Just Added Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza Pockets to Its Menu

Image zoom Pizza Hut

If you’re still mourning the loss of the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos taco from the Taco Bell menu, then behold the latest fast food-snack mash up vying for your heart.

On Tuesday morning, Pizza Hut announced its latest creation: pizza pocket squares encased in Cheez-It-flavored crust, which take the shape of the iconic cheesy snack. Available for a limited time only, the new menu item comes in plain cheese and pepperoni flavors.

It’s merely the latest innovation to come from the pizza delivery chain, which has previously launched pizzas with grilled cheese crust and breadstick crust. In May of this year, they revamped their signature pan crust.

“We pride ourselves on being the go-to for unexpected pizza innovations, and I can’t think of a more badass partner than Cheez-It to bring our next original menu item to life,” Pizza Hut’s chief brand officer Marianne Radley said in a press release.

The Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza will hit menus on September 17 for a price of $6.49.