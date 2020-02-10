Pizza Hut Has a New Crust with Mini Mozzarella Sticks Baked Into It

Image zoom Pizza Hut

If you thought Pizza Hut was done innovating new ways to experiment with pizza crust, you were mistaken. Starting today, the chain will roll out its cheesiest creation yet: Mozzarella Poppers Pizza.

The new ‘za will feature a combination of two Italian staples: mozzarella sticks and pizza. This way, you can enjoy both your appetizer and your main course at the same time.

The limited-time pie will feature 16 mozzarella-stuffed, perfectly seasoned squares baked into the crust, as well as sauce made with a combination of garlic, onion, parmesan, Italian seasonings, parsley, basil, oregano, and mozzarella cheese (duh). It will also come with a side of classic marinara sauce for dipping.

And expect more pizza innovation on top of this. “Mozzarella Poppers Pizza will be the first of many new craveable pizzas you can only get at Pizza Hut,” said Pizza Hut Chief Brand Officer David Graves.

The chain is also bringing back their heart-shaped pizza just in time for Valentine’s Day. Customers can order the special pizza either on its own or bundled with a Hershey’s Triple Chocolate Brownie or Ultimate Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Cookie from now until Feb. 16.

Both pizzas will be available for a limited time for delivery, carryout or dine-in at participating Pizza Hut locations across the country.