Pizza Hut Is Giving Away Free Pizzas to 2020 High School Graduates — Here's How to Get One
The pizza chain plans on giving away half a million pizzas
High school seniors' lives have been very disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, as momentous occasions like prom and graduation have been cancelled across the country. While those events can never be replaced, Pizza Hut is trying to lift their spirits a bit.
The pizza chain has partnered with America's dairy farmers to give away half a million pizzas to 2020 high school graduates. To receive a free pizza, graduates need to visit Pizza Hut's website and sign up for the Hut Rewards program. Once the account is validated, a free pizza coupon will appear in the account and can be redeemed through June 4, 2020.
"We're proud to partner with America's hard-working dairy farmers to bring students who are missing out on their chance to cross the stage with their diploma, an opportunity to celebrate with their favorite Pizza Hut pizza," said George Felix, chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut in a press release.
Pizza Hut is also offering an array of contactless options to receive the pizza. It can either be delivered, carried out, or picked up curbside to ensure the safety of their employees and customers.
This deal for graduates is only while supplies last, so log on to get your free pizza before its gone.
They're not the first chain restaurant to give some love to high school seniors, though. Earlier this month Krispy Kreme was giving away the "Graduates Dozen" to all 2020 high school and college graduates. To get their free donuts, seniors had to wear their cap and gown or "Class of 2020" gear. The specialty donuts are still available for purchase at participating stores until May 24.