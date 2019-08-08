Pizza Hut Is Just the Beginning: The Reason More Chain Restaurants Could Close Next Year

If your phone is filled with food-delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats or Postmates then you’re in luck — it looks like restaurants are headed in the same direction.

According to a new report cited in The Atlantic, more than half of restaurant spending in 2020 is projected to be “off-premise” meaning it won’t be inside an actual restaurant.

For the first time on record, says the report, eating in will be the new going out — deliveries, drive-throughs and take-out meals will be far more popular than dining in a restaurant.

“Off-premise spending will account for as much as 80 percent of the industry’s growth in the next five years,” according to the investment group Cowen and Company.

A large portion of the restaurants taking over the “off-premise” game are quick-service chains, like McDonald’s and Starbucks, and fast-casual spots, such as Chipotle and Sweetgreen. All of these options offer the same easy idea of grabbing your food and getting out within minutes, no sitting required.

However, the segment of the industry growing the fastest is online delivery, accounting for 5 to 10 percent of total restaurant business, according to industry reports.

This report comes one day after the popular pizza franchise Pizza Hut announced they would be closing hundreds of dine-in locations across the U.S.

According to Food Business Network, the chain will be focusing on delivery and carryout services, pointing to “underperforming dine-in restaurants” as the issue.

“This will ultimately strengthen the Pizza Hut business in the U.S. and set it up for a faster long-term growth,” President of Yum! Brands David W. Gibbs said in an earnings call, the outlet reported.

Order with care, though, because another recent study found that 1 in 4 delivery drivers admitted to tasting customers’ food before it’s delivered.