Pizza Hut Breaks Guinness World Record for Biggest-Ever Pie With Help From YouTube Star Airrack

Pizza Hut workers and YouTube sensation Airrack spread out across the Los Angeles Convention Center to construct the record-breaking pie on Jan. 18

By
Published on January 23, 2023 11:55 AM
Airrack & Pizza Hut Break GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for World’s Largest Pizza
Airrack. Photo: Airrack & Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is now the proud owner of the Guinness Book of World Records title for "World's Largest Pizza" after making a pie on Jan. 18 that spanned nearly 14,000 square feet in Los Angeles.

Using 13,653 pounds of dough, 4,948 pounds of sweet marinara sauce, more than 8,800 pounds of cheese, and nearly 630,496 pepperoni, the dish was fully assembled, topped, and cooked in pieces at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

It was baked using "The Big New Yorker" recipe, and donated to several local charities after completion. 68,000 pieces of pizzas were created, according to David Graves, president of Pizza Hut.

A team of workers spread out across the convention center floor to construct the massive pizza.

YouTube sensation Airrack, real name Eric Decker, was on hand to help with the pie-making, bringing his subscriber total to surpass 10 million. The message behind his channel is that anything is possible if you put your mind to the task at hand and back it up with hard work.

Airrack & Pizza Hut Break GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for World’s Largest Pizza
Pizza Hut. Airrack & Pizza Hut

Due to popular demand, the restaurant chain recently announced the return of "The Big New Yorker" pizza for the first time in 24 years.

The 1990s staple is an extra-large pizza that includes six oversized, foldable slices with crispy crust and bold flavors such as sweet marinara sauce and Parmesan oregano seasoning, just like they serve at an authentic New York pizzeria.

This isn't the first time Pizza Hut, which opened its first location in 1958, has had an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records.

In 2016, they secured the Guinness World Records title for highest altitude pizza delivery on land when their pizza was delivered to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania at an altitude of 19,341 feet.

Meanwhile, the previous record holder for "World's Largest Pizza" was prepared by a team of five in Rome in 2012, and measured 13,580 square feet. It was gluten-free, and named Ottavia.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Martha Stewart attends the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 14: Brad Pitt attends the French Premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Babylon" at Le Grand Rex on January 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Paramount)
Martha Stewart Says Her Celebrity Crush Brad Pitt is 'Aging Beautifully': 'He Looks So Great'
Valerie Bertinelli attends the Build Series to discuss 'Kids Baking Championship" & "Family Restaurant Rivals' at Build Studio on August 21, 2019 in New York City
Valerie Bertinelli Speaks Candidly About People Who Endure 'Emotional Abuse' in Relationships
Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade make chili https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JLkzB7_FQw
Lori Loughlin Demos Chili Recipe She Made for 'Full House' Stars on Anniversary of Bob Saget's Death
Blue Diamond Cookware Diamond Infused Ceramic Nonstick 8" Frying Pan Skillet
Not Even Burnt Cheese Sticks to This Best-Selling Frying Pan, According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale
Chrissy Teigen Gets Back in the Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen Gets Back in the Kitchen After Welcoming Daughter Esti
Serena Williams Michelob Super Bowl ad
Serena Williams and 'Succession's Brian Cox Channel 'Caddyshack' in Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl Ad
Tom Cruise. Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Dishes All About the 'Tom Cruise Cake' That Cruise Famously Sends During the Holidays
23-YEAR-OLD SPIKE IS THE WORLD’S OLDEST DOG . The 12.9lb Chihuahua mix from Ohio is officially world's oldest dog
Meet the World's Oldest Dog! Spike Is a 23-Year-Old Chihuahua Who Loves Baths and Doritos
Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) - Breaking Bad
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Reunite in 'Breaking Bad' -Themed Super Bowl Ad for PopCorners
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: (NO COVERS) Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
A Taylor Swift-Inspired 'Heartbreak Bar' Is Opening for 'Anti Valentine's Season'
Chance Brown and Tabitha Brown attend the 5th Annual Black Love Summit at Hudson Loft on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Tabitha Brown Reflects on 20-Year Marriage to Husband Chance: 'He Is My Best Friend'
Brach's has a new Friends-themed candy hearts
These New 'Friends' Candy Hearts Are Stamped with Quotes Like 'On a Break' and 'How U Doin?'
https://www.instagram.com/rajivsurendra/. Rajiv Surendra/Instagram
Rajiv Surendra, Who Played Kevin G in 'Mean Girls,' Is Now a YouTube Chef
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk provides an update on the development of the Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket at the companys Launch facility in south Texas.
Elon Musk Officially Breaks Record for 'Largest Loss of Personal Fortune in History,' Says Guinness
David Chang, Costco Chicken
David Chang Slams Costco's $5 Rotisserie Chicken: 'It's Inedible'
Giada DeLaurentiis Polo Lounge, Restaurant Sightings Gallery
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating