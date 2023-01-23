Pizza Hut Breaks Guinness World Record for Biggest-Ever Pie With Help From YouTube Star Airrack

Pizza Hut is now the proud owner of the Guinness Book of World Records title for "World's Largest Pizza" after making a pie on Jan. 18 that spanned nearly 14,000 square feet in Los Angeles.

Using 13,653 pounds of dough, 4,948 pounds of sweet marinara sauce, more than 8,800 pounds of cheese, and nearly 630,496 pepperoni, the dish was fully assembled, topped, and cooked in pieces at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

It was baked using "The Big New Yorker" recipe, and donated to several local charities after completion. 68,000 pieces of pizzas were created, according to David Graves, president of Pizza Hut.

A team of workers spread out across the convention center floor to construct the massive pizza.

YouTube sensation Airrack, real name Eric Decker, was on hand to help with the pie-making, bringing his subscriber total to surpass 10 million. The message behind his channel is that anything is possible if you put your mind to the task at hand and back it up with hard work.

Pizza Hut. Airrack & Pizza Hut

Due to popular demand, the restaurant chain recently announced the return of "The Big New Yorker" pizza for the first time in 24 years.

The 1990s staple is an extra-large pizza that includes six oversized, foldable slices with crispy crust and bold flavors such as sweet marinara sauce and Parmesan oregano seasoning, just like they serve at an authentic New York pizzeria.

This isn't the first time Pizza Hut, which opened its first location in 1958, has had an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records.

In 2016, they secured the Guinness World Records title for highest altitude pizza delivery on land when their pizza was delivered to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania at an altitude of 19,341 feet.

Meanwhile, the previous record holder for "World's Largest Pizza" was prepared by a team of five in Rome in 2012, and measured 13,580 square feet. It was gluten-free, and named Ottavia.