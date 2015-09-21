It's About Time: Pizza Hut Unveils New Pizza with Breadsticks for Crust

How hasn’t this happened sooner?

Pizza Hut has churned out all sorts of absurd pizza concepts — one with a hot dog-stuffed crust, for example — yet they hadn’t yet incorporated pizza with their breadstick brethren. Until now.

Their new “Twisted Crust Pizza” is your standard pie … with the added bonus of having breadsticks for crusts. Diners can tear off the breadsticks and dip them into dipping sauces, including new flavors like buffalo ranch and cheddar cheese.

The new pizza, which launched on Monday, comes with one topping and one dipping sauce for $11.99 — very reasonable when you consider that your side dish is incorporated into the meal.

“We know America loves our pizza, but we have enormous, loyal group of Pizza Hut breadstick lovers out there, too. We believe our new Twisted Crust Pizza is the ultimate flavor combination of these two popular items that consumers will absolutely love,” said Jared Drinkwater, Pizza Hut’s VP of marketing, in a statement.

