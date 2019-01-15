What the...Fork? The 'Pizza Fork' Has Arrived As the Utensil We're Not Sure We Needed

Why use a knife and a fork when you can use one tool that does both?

At least, that’s the concept behind the Pizza Fork: a fork with a built-in cutting wheel, which is theoretically designed to make eating anything easier.

The product was first introduced on Kickstarter as “a quick and convenient way to single-handedly slice, fork and feed your face,” the site says.

“The ergonomic fork handle is injection molded in colorful translucent plastic,” the creator Daniel Morvec says. And don’t worry about safety, he adds: “The handle design mimics a traditional steak knife with a protective ‘fender’ to safely cover the cutting wheel. This fender design adds to the rigidity and handle strength when slicing.”

The new utensil, which is dishwasher safe, can also be used to cut things such as pancakes, waffles or anything else you want to cut into small pieces before eating.

