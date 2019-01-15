What the...Fork? The 'Pizza Fork' Has Arrived As the Utensil We're Not Sure We Needed

Stupidiotic.com
placeholder
Jessica Fecteau
January 15, 2019 04:18 PM

Why use a knife and a fork when you can use one tool that does both?

At least, that’s the concept behind the Pizza Fork: a fork with a built-in cutting wheel, which is theoretically designed to make eating anything easier.

The product was first introduced on Kickstarter as “a quick and convenient way to single-handedly slice, fork and feed your face,” the site says.

“The ergonomic fork handle is injection molded in colorful translucent plastic,” the creator Daniel Morvec says. And don’t worry about safety, he adds: “The handle design mimics a traditional steak knife with a protective ‘fender’ to safely cover the cutting wheel. This fender design adds to the rigidity and handle strength when slicing.”

RELATED VIDEO: Meet Chocolate Pizza Company Owner Ryan Novak Whose Mother’s Tragic Death Inspired Him to Buy the Shop He Visited as a Child

The new utensil, which is dishwasher safe, can also be used to cut things such as pancakes, waffles or anything else you want to cut into small pieces before eating.

RELATED: This Reese’s Bouquet Is Way Better Than Sending Flowers for Valentine’s Day

So far, $3,860 has been pledged toward the $10,000 goal, but you can pre-order it on stupidiotic.com for $8 each and it will be delivered in June. Plus if you use the code “FORKME” you can get free shipping, making this quite the deal.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.