Motivation to Stay in School: This University Is Now Offering a Major in Pizza

Image zoom

While most of us probably ate enough pizza in college to warrant a degree in it, the dream of doing so on an official basis is now a reality.

For the next five years, Manchester Metropolitan University in the U.K. has teamed up with Pizza Hut, offering an apprenticeship program for 1,500 students. The curriculum will cover everything from food production to financial analysis, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Over the next few years, we will work hard to provide our apprentices and team members with the best training and development so that we can equip them with skills for life, not just for working in a restaurant,” Pizza Hut’s director of HR and marketing Kathryn Austin said in a statement.

And, if you really think about it, pizza skills are practical life skills. What of the world’s problem could not be solved if everyone could just gather in mutual appreciation of bread and cheese?

RELATED: Pizza Hut Made These Kids’ Bacon & Mac ‘n’ Cheese Pretzel Crust Pizza Come to Life

Not to mention, it’s a topic that sparks the kind of healthy debate college students should be engaging in. Thin crust or pan pizza? Light or heavy sauce? These are the questions we need answered once and for all.